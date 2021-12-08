UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, on Tuesday, held the Grand finale of its eleventh annual National Essay Competition (NEC) at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre at the UBA House, Marina Lagos, in a ceremony that was well-attended by students, staff and parents.

A visibly excited 15-year-old Eziaku Esther, a student of His Grace High School, Enugu State, emerged the overall winner with the best essay. For the fifth consecutive year the girls have clinched the best prize as Esther beat 11 other finalists selected from over 7,000 entries received digitally by the UBA Foundation from students of senior secondary schools across Nigeria.

Esther won an educational grant of N3 million to study at any African university of her choice. She also received a brand-new state-of the-art laptop and many other educational tools from the UBA Foundation. She will be supported throughout her educational career and beyond with constant mentoring by the UBA Foundation.

The 15 year old winner who was escorted to the event by her mother, Mrs Joy Chika Eziaku, said she was excited to have come top in the competition, adding that the experience has bolstered her confidence; “I am so grateful to UBA Foundation for this grand opportunity. It was not very easy as I had to study hard and conduct a lot of research, but I am happy that it paid off for me.

