From Aloysius Attah,

Onitsha

Members of Ezike Big Brothers Club of Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North LGA, Enugu State, residing in Onitsha, Anambra State, converged on Umuagama community last weekend to condole with one of their own, Anthony Ayogu, who buried his late mother.

Ayogu, popularly known as Tony Top, recently lost his mother, Madam Mary Ayogu, aged 90, years after a brief illness.

Chairman of the club, Chief Chukwudi Adonu (Adonai General), who led the delegation, described the loss of the mother of one of their beloved members as a collective loss.

Adonai in a remark noted that the death of a mother no matter how old has always been painful because mothers and their love are irreplaceable.

He said members of Ezike Big Brothers though mourning with Tony Top are also grateful to God for giving late Mary Ayogu the grace of living to a ripe age of a nonagenarian.

He also expressed gratitude that the late mother also beget worthy children among who is Tony, a successful international business man based in Onitsha.

Secretary of the club, Chijioke Oyiga described Ezike Big Brothers club as an association of like-minds from Enugu-Ezike residing in Onitsha who have decided to devote their time , resources and talents to the welfare of its members and the larger society.

Oyiga said the club has embarked on various empowerment programmes and other life changing interventions all geared towards making their people and its environment better.

Other members of the club like Aliban Ali, Enechukwu Urama, Chukwudi Onoja (Senegal), Chinago Alazio, Oyebuchi Ali (Sand Bag) Sunday Oshaba (Sundelas) among others expressed hope of greater prospects for the fledgling association.