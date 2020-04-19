Imo State government has assured that the crisis between herders and villagers in Ezinihite Mbaise is under control and promised that the points of disagreement between the two parties would be settled amicably

According to a statement yesterday by the commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba, governor Hope Uzodinma has personally intervened in the crisis and has assured that the government would resolve all issues in dispute amicably.

The statement reads : “The government of Imo state regrets the unfortunate incident that happened in Ezinihite Mbaise ,a few days ago, which led to the loss of many cows by herdsmen. It is unfortunate that out of the 127 cows that were attacked by the villagers only 27 have been recovered so far.

“The government is using this opportunity to appeal to residents in the neighbouring Local Governments Areas of Obowu and Okigwe to join in the search for the missing 80 cows. Community leaders and residents should pass any useful information on the cows to either the Special Adviser to the governor on Local government and Chieftaincy affairs or the Transition committee chairman or security agencies”

While urging everyone in the affected LGA to remain calm and go about their legitimate engagements, the statement also called on the people living in the areas to cooperate with their leaders and security agencies in the search for the missing cows.

The statement reiterated that the crisis would be resolved amicably to the satisfaction of all parties