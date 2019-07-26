The family of Iwuoha Iwueze of Umuchiaku Lowa, in Okata Autonomous Community, Ihitte-Uboma Local Government Area, Imo State, has announced the death of their father, husband, brother, father-in-law, uncle and cousin, Ide (Ezinna) Boniface Iwuoha Iwueze, at the age of 89.

Until his death, Ezinna Iwueze was a community leader, devout Christian, very intelligent, fearless and dogged personality. He gave his children the best in life despite his financial challenges and inability to acquire formal education. He was a good citizen who paid his taxes diligently. He was involved in social and community activities. He also encouraged his children to be involved in activities that would better the community and others.

Burial rites by the family start on Thursday, August 1, with praise and worship, from 4pm to 5pm, and a vigil mass at his residence, between 5pm and 6pm. On Friday, August 2, there will be a requiem mass at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Umuchiaku, Lowa, by 11am. Interment follows immediately at Iwueze’s compound Umuchiaku. Iwueze is survived by children and numerous relatives.