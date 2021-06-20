By Christy Anyanwu

God’s love, submission and understanding have been described as the bedrock to a successful marriage.

This assertion was made yesterday by Rev. Joel Anele, the Curate of Anglican Church of Nativity, Parkview Estate, Lagos, during the church service to solemnize the union of former Miss Ezinne Amarachi Nwachukwu and Ndubuisi David Diobi.

Citing John 5:9, the cleric enjoined the couple to remain in God’s love on daily basis to ensure a successful marriage.

He admonished the husband to commiserate, show love and pet his wife at all times.

“It breaks my heart when you convert women to become house-helps even when the woman is sick you must show kindness to her. Be kind to each other, these are things that will help you to have a wonderful marital life,” he said.

The cleric emphasized that submission is crucial in a relationship, saying that no human being would submit to a wicked man.

He, therefore, implored that the man as the head of the home should make himself that man that someone is ready to submit to by showing her compassion and love.

“If a woman is not secured in her husband’s house she cannot be submissive. Love is wonderful, but the main thing in marriage is understanding,” he said.

“Can two work together except they agree? You must understand each other. Understand why you are in marriage. As a man you can’t keep late night anymore and hanging out with friends,” he said.

In the same vein, he enjoined the bride to understand the rudiments of marriage, adding that her in-laws are also her members of family.

Some prominent faces at the church service included Senator Frank Ibezim, Senator Elisha Abbo, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, Hon. Chidi Nwaogu, Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Chief Mike Ibezim, Sir Maduakolam Nwachukwu and Lady Chibuzo Nwachukwu (bride’s family), Sir Chukwuweike Diobi and Lady Chinyere Diobi (Groom’s family), among others.