By Steve Agbota

The new President of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Tochukwu Ezisi, has promised to institute a comprehensive health insurance scheme and medical health fund to help deserving members of the association access affordable health care.

Speaking at his inauguration ceremony as the 6th President of NAGAFF in Lagos on Monday, Ezisi said his administration would focus on constructive engagement with heads of major regulatory agencies to ensure better synergy with NAGAFF in the interest of its members.

He also sought the support of members and urged them to unite to move the association forward just as he promised to run an all- inclusive administration.

Remarking that his appointment as the new President of NAGAFF did not go down well with some members of the association, Ezisi appealed to those who are aggrieved to sheath their sword and join hands with him to move the association forward.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“We all know the mission and vision of NAGAFF and I must state that the only way to continue to forge ahead and stay focused on the task ahead is to stick together as one family irrespective of age, tribe and background. Let us see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors.

“Let us treat each other with dignity and respect. Let us join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury with no progress. If we do that, I guarantee we will not fail.

“With your support, my administration will ensure NAGAFF keys into a good health insurance scheme that will be beneficial to all financial members.

“Considering our numerical strength, I will negotiate a favourable deal with a health insurance policy provider for a good product that will be of benefit to members. We shall also institute a comprehensive health insurance scheme and establish a medical health fund to help deserving members subscribe to the scheme.

“My administration will work with the leadership of the various branches of NAGAFF and establish working relationships with good hospitals across Nigeria to agree discounts on bills for members of our association,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .