The Ezurezu Mbaise will on Tuesday December 28, hold its 2021 Accountability and Enlightenment day at Ezurezu Mbaise Civic Centre, Aboh-Mbaise LGA, Imo State.

According to the President General of Ezurezu Mbaise, Cyril Anyanwu, a lawyer, the theme of this year’s event is: “Managing Turbulent Times: Keeping the Structures Strong” while the second topic is: “Youths, Drug Abuse and Socio-Economic Development of Mbaise Nation.”

The event will be chaired by an Abuja-based international scholar and a development strategist, Dr Paddy Kemakolam Njoku while the keynote speakers are Prof Emmanuel Anyanwu of Federal University of Technology Owerri and another renowned and cerebral scholar Professor J.U.J Onwumere of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

