The Ezza Ezekunna Clan has reaffirmed their commitment to the task of a united Ebonyi State.

The clan made their position known in a communique after a meeting with Governor David Umahi at Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, who released the a communique, said the clan resolved to be at the vanguard of peace, while supporting the administration of Governor Umahi.

“Ezza Ezekunna people reaffirm our support and commitment to the Ebonyi project and this administration in the stride to develop our State. We resolved to continue to play the leading role in keeping the State united on the path of peace.”

Ugbala said the clan dissociated itself from the serial media attacks on the governor by some persons and urged the public to disregard such publications.

While condemning series of criminal wars in parts of the state, the Ezza clan commended Governor Umahi for his efforts at restoring peace in the troubled areas and pledged to collaborate with him to achieve lasting peace.

“We commend Umahi’s drive in ensuring peace in various parts of the state, especially Effium area. We resolve to collaborate with the government to ensure restoration of peace in all the crises areas.”

They charged traditional rulers to use all possible means to control the excesses of the youths who perpetrate senseless attacks on Government facilities in the State.