From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Col. David Imuse (rtd), has sympathized with traders at the Oregbeni Market in Benin City, over weekend fire accident in which millions of Naira worth of goods were lost.

Reacting in a statement issued by the Assistant State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Victor Ofure Osehobo, Col. Imuse expressed sadness at the incident and prayed for the quick recovery of traders who were hospitalized as a result.

“It is not a surprise that the fire outbreak met with the renown poor response of the beleaguered State Fire Service, which has suffered untold neglect and poor funding since Governor Godwin Obaseki assumed office.

“Edo people are disenchanted that the PDP administration of Mr Obaseki, has reneged so soon after he promised to prevent and contain future fire disasters, while receiving a 6000-litre capacity fire fighting truck donated to the state by the Federal Government in July last year.

“Maybe the Governor has forgotten that elections are over, that is why he is still campaigning and making promises instead of taking action. He promised to collaborate with the Federal Fire Service, to ensure that no stone was left unturned in the fight against fire incidences in the state.

“He even promised to refurbish existing Fire Service trucks in the state, put hydrants and water facilities in markets to ensure that there is water when there is a fire incident as well as train the State fire manpower. But what do you have?”.

The APC chairman then called on the State Government to go back and immediately activate the cooperation agreement it had with the Federal Fire Service

to safeguard lives and properties of traders in Edo markets.