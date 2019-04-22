Flying Eagles’ Coach, Paul Aigbogun has listed Villarreal of Spain kid, Samuel Chukwueze for training camp in Germany ahead of the World Youth Championship in Poland.

Aigbogun recently invited eight foreign-based players to the camp of the team in Abuja, but reports indicated that nine more will join the team at their training base in Germany.

Chukwueze and Bologna midfielder, Kingsley Michael who ‎is on loan to Perugia the other high profile players made the list.

The duo were expected to be joined by at least five players of Nigerian descent born abroad, who had decided to pledge allegiance to Nigeria ahead of the country of their birth.

A decision on the final list of players for the tournament would be made by the technical crew of the team after the camping exercise in Germany ‎before they head out for the Championship, where they will play Qatar, USA and Ukraine in the group stage.

The Nigeria ‎U-20 team will in the coming days depart the shores of Nigeria for a training camp in Germany, Owngoalnigeria.com understood.