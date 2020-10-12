Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The youth wing of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has vowed to mobilise youths in the southeast to resume protest if the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) ban by the Federal Government is reversed.

In a statement the Igbo youths issued yesterday in Owerri through its National Publicity Secretary, chief Osmond Nkeoma, they also commended the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari for listening to the popular views of the citizens in the country.

In the same vain, the youths have also demanded the dismantling of all police and military checkpoints in the southeast zone.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths wing worldwide under the able leadership of Ambassador Arthur uchenna Obiora commends the timely scrapping/banning of the SARS by Mr President, we also wish to thank PMB for having a listening ear and respect for the will of the people and Nigerian youths in particular.

“We believe that the protests of the past Weeks should also lead to the End of police brutality if not, the Nigerian youths will hit the streets again.

“We demand that the streets of Igbo land be demilitarized. We join our President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo in calling for the reduction if not total removal of Police and Military check points across Igbo land. ‘A stitch in time saves nine’.” The statement conclude.