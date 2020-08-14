Affordable pay-TV provider, StarTimes has lined up exciting topflight soccer events to the delight of football fans.

In terms of European events, StarTimes, the exclusive broadcaster of the UEFA Europa League, will broadcast the semi-final matches between Sevilla and Manchester United on Sunday at 8 pm; while Inter Milan will battle Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday at 8 pm. The final will be played on August 21.

At the same time, the 2020/21 Europa League season will kick off on August 20 with the qualifying.

Then, the following week on August 29, StarTimes will air FA Community Shield taking place at Wembley Stadium. It will be