Affordable pay-TV provider, StarTimes has lined up exciting topflight soccer events to the delight of football fans.
In terms of European events, StarTimes, the exclusive broadcaster of the UEFA Europa League, will broadcast the semi-final matches between Sevilla and Manchester United on Sunday at 8 pm; while Inter Milan will battle Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday at 8 pm. The final will be played on August 21.
At the same time, the 2020/21 Europa League season will kick off on August 20 with the qualifying.
Then, the following week on August 29, StarTimes will air FA Community Shield taking place at Wembley Stadium. It will be
contested between Premier League winners Liverpool and the winners of the 2020 FA Cup, Arsenal. The Gunners defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final on August
1.From September 3, Star- Times will air the UEFA Nations League. The second edition of UEFA’s newest national-team competition will begin with great clashes such as Germany vs. Spain, Sweden against France and titleholder Portugal vs. Croatia.
The digital TV operator recently acquired LaLiga broadcasting rights (French commentary). The excit- ing Spanish league will be showed on the StarTimes sport channels starting from the first 20120/21 season matchday on September 12.
