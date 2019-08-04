Paul Erewuba

English football has returned. The 2018/19 UEFA Champions League winners, Liverpool will face England’s 2018/19 formidable Manchester City in the 2019 FA Community Shield.

Today, no doubt, the two most rated managers in the EPL will face off again as they literarily go to war for their first silverware of the season, the FA Cup.

The Scousers went toe-to-toe with the Mancunians last season in the 2018/19 English Premier League title race, and these newly-established rivals will compete against one another for another piece of silverware.

Outside of this matchup, the FA also has a story of its own. Sian Massey-Ellis will become the first female to officiate in the Community Shield Final.

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Naby Keïta and Alisson as the quadruple were involved in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2019 Copa América.

In the same vein, Manchester City are without Sergio Agüero, Nicolás Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Ederson as the quintuple were also involved in the aforementioned tournaments.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have stressed the importance of this competition. As a result, both sides will look to field their strongest possible lineups.

Whilst preseason is an opportunity to experiment with their squads and formations, Liverpool drew one of their first four preseason matches and lost the other three. Meanwhile, Manchester City won three of their four preseason friendlies, albeit against weaker opposition. Nonetheless, it appears the Sky Blues are more prepared for this fixture than the Reds.

With this in mind, it is predicted this will be a tight affair between two very strong sides.