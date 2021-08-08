By Bolaji Okunola

The Community Shield was settled by a Manchester City golden boy – it just wasn’t the one the current generation of Citizens fans had hoped for.

Kelechi Iheanacho – once the darling of the Etihad – stole Jack Grealish’s thunder as Britain’s first £100million signing ended up on the losing side at Wembley on his debut.

Meanwhile, the glory went to former City striker Iheanacho who slammed home a last-minute penalty as FA Cup winners Leicester won the Community Shield for the first time.

With this feat, Iheanacho, yesterday emerged the first Nigerian player to net during an FA Community Shield duel.

Iheanacho and compatriot Wilfred Ndidi who lifted the Emirates FA Cup for the first time last season, enjoyed another occasion to remember in the season’s curtain-raiser as they broke a- fifty- year- old Community Shield jinx for the Foxes.

The Super Eagles duo who were instrumental for coach Brendan Rodgers tutored team will now embark on a campaigns in European competition for the first time as they set to feature in the UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho with his 89th minute goal has dwarfed Kanu Nwankwo, Danel Amokachi, John Obi Mikel, Celestine Babayaro and Alex Iwobi as the only Nigerian to have netted in the competition.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.