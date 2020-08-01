Coach Mikel Arteta says Arsenal’s heavy loss to Chelsea in last season’s Europa League final will not play on his players’ minds as they face their London rivals in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Arsenal were outclassed 4-1 by Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku last year when the two sides were managed by Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri respectively.

However, Arteta, who took over from Emery in December, was confident Saturday’s clash will have a different outcome.

“A year in football is a different life,” Arteta said in a virtual news conference on Friday. “Even two weeks or three days later you can see a team performing one way then they can be a different team so there is not many things to take from that.”

The Spaniard acknowledged the gulf in class between the two sides as Frank Lampard’s Chelsea finished 10 points ahead of the Gunners in the Premier League.