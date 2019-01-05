Solape Lawal-Solarin with agency report

Arsenal will not be taking Sunday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Blackpool lightly, according to manager Unai Emery as he assured he will be facing the host with his strong IX comprising Nigerian international Alex Iwobi.

The Gunners fielded a weakened side against the League One club in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

But Emery says he is serious about winning England’s premier knockout trophy and will be taking Iwobi and Co. with him to Bloomfield Road.

He said: “It’s a new competition we are going to start, the FA Cup. In the history, it’s been very important for us.

“Arsenal is the team that has won this competition 13 times, more than anyone else. It’s a title and it’s a possibility for us to do something important.

“We are going to start that at Blackpool. We know them because we played against them and we have the respect. We’ll prepare for the match with this respect for them, but also respect for this competition. It’s a way to [win] a title.”

The Spaniard added: “I am going to play with the players to be competitive.

“If we need some young players to do one mix, but finding this power to be stronger with them, we will do it. The priority now is Blackpool.”

