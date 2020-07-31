StarTimes will air live the FA Cup Final between London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, Saturday, on its World Football Channel, at 5:30pm.

Arsenal stunned holders Manchester City 2-0 in the semi-finals, while Chelsea saw off Manchester United 3-1 to leave Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard within one game of glory in their first season in charge.

Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi are technically available, but it remains to be seen whether Arteta will restore either to his match day squad.

Arsenal and Chelsea contested the 2017 FA Cup Final, with the Gunners winning 2-1.

The Football Association [The FA] announced in June that this season’s Emirates FA Cup Final will be dedicated to Heads Up, with lead partner Emirates donating their title to the campaign.

StarTimes PR Manager, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, said: “Football lovers in Nigeria can look forward to this exciting showpiece on StarTimes at the most affordable rate in the market.