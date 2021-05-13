By Paul Erewuba

Leicester City of England and Super Eagles’ striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, will on Saturday at the Wembley stadium, lead Brendan Rodgers’ attacking force against Chelsea.

Chelsea and Leicester are set to go head-to-head this weekend in the final of the 2021 FA Cup.

The Blues were beaten finalists in the showpiece match last season and will now be back under Wembley arch for another shot at claiming the famous trophy.

Alongside Vardy, the Nigerian is expected to lead the Foxes’ attacking line-up against Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Iheanacho has vowed to “continue to grow” after shaking off the shackles that held him back during a testing time at Leicester City.

Having been deemed surplus to requirement at Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, the 24-year-old joined the Foxes on a five-year contract worth a reported £25 million.

However, he found himself playing catch-up due to several disappointing performances, which led to some critics questioning Brendan Rodgers’ wisdom in keeping the player at the King Power Stadium.

But he finally looks to be repaying his manager’s faith in his ability by netting 18 goals in 36 appearances to overtake Jammie Vardy as club’s top scorer this season.