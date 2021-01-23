Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Kelechi Iheanacho is among the attack-minded players he is counting on to provide cover the injured Jamie Vardy.

The Foxes top scorer will have a minor operation for a hernia issue, effectively ruling him out of the trip to Brentford for the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday, January 24. The Leicester City number 9 is also set to miss the Premier League matches with Everton, Leeds United and Fulham as Rodgers has confirmed that he faces ‘few weeks’ on the sidelines.

On playing without Vardy, Rodgers told reporters at Friday’s pre-match press conference : “We’ve played without Jamie before and scored and won.

“He’s contributed to the team over these past few weeks even if he hasn’t scored. When you don’t have one of the top strikers in the league, it’s always going to be disappointing.”