MANCHESTER United face Chelsea while Arsenal will play Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
Both games will be held at Wembley over the weekend of July 18-19.
City will meet the Gunners, with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Starling goals which sends them to the semi -finals.
The two sides faced each other in a Wembley semi-final three years ago, where Arsene Wenger’s side managed to prevail over Pep Guardiola before going on to lift the cup.
But City have been rampant against Arsenal in recent years, and beat Mikel Arteta’s side 3-0 when they faced each other 10 days ago in the first game back from the coronavirus hiatus.
The clash between United and Chelsea is a repeat of the FA Cup final from two years ago, where Eden Hazard’s penalty gave the Blues victory.
