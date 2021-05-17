Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as well as Nigeria movie actor, Yule Edochie have hailed Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi for winning the English FA Cup with Leicester City, Bestchoicesports.com.ng can report

The Nigerian duo was among the players Leicester paraded as they defeated Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday to lift their first FA Cup in history.

Atiku who was the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019 general election commended Kelechi and Ndidi for ensuring that Nigeria flag was raised in the FA Cup final.

“I celebrate with @67Kelechi and @Ndidi25 of @LCFC for ensuring that Nigeria’s flag was raised at the FA Cup finals. #FACupFinal,” he said on his Twitter handle.

On his part, Yule Edochie who is a movie producer, actor and aspiring to be the president of Nigeria in the 2023 general election, congratulated the duo for winning the FA Cup

“Congratulations to Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi on winning the #FACup,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi on Saturday joined seven other Nigerians who have lifted the FA Cup.

They include Daniel Amokachi who won it once; Kanu Nwnakwo (three times with Arsenal and Portsmouth); Celestine Babayaro (once), John Utaka (once), Mikel Obi (four times), Victor Moses (once) and Alex Iwobi (once).