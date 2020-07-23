Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has accused the head of the Directorate of State Security (DSS) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (NAIA), Mr. Safiyanu Abbaa for allegedly assaulting an Aviation Security (AVSEC) staff. In a series of tweets, the agency said that the assault took place at the international terminal of the NAIA where Abba allegedly obtructed airport procedures and physically assaulted the AVSEC officer.

The Tweet titled: Breach of security procedure and assault on AVSEC Officer by Head of DSS at the International Terminal of NAIA Abuja read: “We note with dismay that Mr. Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA deliberately obstructed airport security process and slapped an aviation security officer who was performing his duty by calling on Mr. Safiyanu Abba to resist from doing so.

“This happened on the 17th July at about 15:25 hours. He breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector as activated the alarms.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria strongly condemns this abuse of power and the security process. In our airports, this has been duly escalated.”

Earlier in the month, the agency accused Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, for violating the health guidelines approved by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 at Port Harcourt and Kano airports respectively.

On Thursday, July 16, the agency accused Fintiri of refusing to observe the airport security and public health protocols as directed by the Federal Government through the PTF on COVID19 by refusing to have his temperature checked, or being sanitised by the health officials.