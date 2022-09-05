By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) has taken responsibility for the life-threatening experience of a passenger on an escalator at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Saturday, September 3.

The Acting General Manager of Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, said the Authority has reached out to the victim to actively participate in her care.

A Nigerian recently shared a post shared on her Instagram page on how she suffered a deep cut on her foot after she used the escalator at the Lagos airport.

The lady said she was at the airport with her family when her 5-year-old son insisted he wanted to use the escalator.

She said she was hesitant because some time ago the escalators had injured a boy. However, she agreed, and unfortunately, it developed a problem while it was being used.

According to her, it took about 40 minutes before first aid arrived after travellers had sustained injuries.

“On Saturday 3rd September 2022, I returned to Nigeria with my family. My excited 5-year-old wanted to use the escalator instead of the stairs.

“I noticed the razor-sharp edges of the escalator and it was going very fast. I looked down and the very fast escalator had people tumbling on themselves. Humans started piling on each other. My reflex, I lifted my 5yr old in the air, he spread his legs high while I lay on my back.

“I joined the pile of humans at the base of the escalator. The only defence I had for myself was to raise my head so that only my back was bearing the grind of the escalators. A passenger snatched my five-year-old from me.

“My 9-year-old son behind me jumped over the railings and other passengers caught him. My husband was behind me and had managed to take a grip that only his back was scratched by the sharp edges.

“Eventually some people lifted me up at the base of the death-trap called escalators. The immigration officers that were looking at us, looked away while continuing with the job at hand on which passengers will be in a net, ‘catch for the day,” she said.

Responding to the incident, Hope-Ivbaze said FAAN is now reviewing the operating procedure for the equipment, to ensure that such sudden mechanical faults do not occur again.

“With respect to the above-mentioned incident which occurred at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria takes full responsibility for the unfortunate incident, and we hereby tender our apology to the family involved.

“Accordingly, We have also reached out to actively participate in the care for the injured,” she said.