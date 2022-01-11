By Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has revealed that it arrested over 90 persons including staff of Patovilki Nigeria Limited, Lakewood Services, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance Plc) and other airport staff for producing fake COVID-19 test results, touting, unauthorised entry, trespassing, illegal facilitation, forgery, theft among others.

The General Manager of Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, said in a statement that the 90 persons were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while carrying out nefarious activities.

She said out of the 90 persons arrested, 59 were handed over to the airport police command in Abuja for prosecution, while 30 were handed over to the police force in Lagos for same.

“As part of effort to rid the nation’s airports of touting and extortion, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has arrested over 90 persons, caught at both the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, carrying out nefarious activities.

“The touts were arrested for various acts of illegality including Fake Covid-19 test results, touting, unauthorised entry, trespass, illegal facilitation, forgery, loitering, theft, public nuisance and arguments, amongst others.

“Some of those arrested are staff of Patovilki Nigeria Limited, Lakewood Services, Nahco Plc, and other airport staff. Of the total arrested, 59 were handed over to the airport police command in Abuja for prosecution, while 30 were handed over to the police force in Lagos for same.

“FAAN will like to use this opportunity to warn those that do not have any legitimate business at the airports, as well as airport staff carrying out illegal duties to desist from such acts, as the Authority will not hesitate to arrest and hand over such individuals for prosecution,” Yakubu said.

Reacting to the arrest of its staff, NAHCO said it commends the move but urged FAAN to provide the details of personnel alleged to have been involved to enable it activate internal disciplinary measures, as it currently does not have any clue as to who is involved, when, and in what capacity.