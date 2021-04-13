The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has barred motorists from picking passengers at the arrival terminals of the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

Its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, said the directive is in accordance with COVID-19 protocols set by the Federal Government to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 across the country. She said drivers are only to pick up arriving passengers at designated car parks and not at the front of airport terminals. The statement also said that drivers are prohibited from waiting for departing passengers as they are only allowed to drop the passengers off.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby advises passengers, drivers and other airport users, particularly those at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, to always comply with all laid down protocols on Covid-19 to ensure safety of all airport users.

“No driver is permitted to pick up arriving passenger(s) at the frontage of the terminals. All drivers must park and wait inside the car parks, while arriving passengers walk down to the car parks to board their vehicles. For departing passengers, drivers are only allowed to drop off passengers in front of the terminals. They are not permitted to wait for any reason after dropping their passengers, it is only a ‘Drop Off’ zone.

We will like to advise all our esteemed customers to strictly adhere to these rules, to ease facilitation and enhance safety of all airport users,” Yakubu said.