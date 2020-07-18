Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has responded to denials by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, over the agency’s accusations that they both violated the health guidelines approved by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 at Port Harcourt and Kano airports respectively.

In a statement issued by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu on Friday, the agency that the health and safety of passengers are paramount to them and anything that will jeopardise it will not be tolerated.

She said that henceforth, any passenger who disobeys the stipulated protocols, no matter how highly placed, will be denied access to the airport and that the agency will not be deterred in implementing its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the success of its security and public health protocols in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said FAAN will continue to enforce the protocols and advised all air travelers to adhere strictly to same. According to her, the recent incident involving three VIPs is not personal but that the agency was merely implementing its SOPs.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) notes with dismay, two acts of infractions on the rules and guidelines for air passengers and airport users. The first incident occurred on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Aminu Kano International Airport, when the former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, declined to adhere to the Port Health protocols and procedures.

“The second incident occurred on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, when the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport, in company of eight other passengers. He also fragrantly refused to observe the airport security and port health protocols.

“As a responsible institution of the Federal Government of Nigeria, FAAN holds all officials of state in high esteem, and accords them all the courtesies their status deserves. Therefore, FAAN has no personal issues with Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari and Governor Fintiri.

“We are merely implimenting our standard operating procedures (SOPs) to assure the success of our Security and Public health Protocols. The protocols flouted by both personalities were duly approved by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.They were intended to protect all airport users, and to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“By their actions, the two personalities put at risk not only themselves, but also other airport users.”