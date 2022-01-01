By Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has denied allegations made by a passenger, Mr. Olakunle Fapohunda, who claimed that airport security officers stole £400 belonging to him while he was going through the scanning machine at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) recently.

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, the agency said that it investigated the allegation but found it to be false, insisting that the CCTV footage at the security points showed that none of the two officers accused touched the tray.

FAAN said that the only person who touched the tray was a ground handler who was immediately behind him, and only pushed the tray forward to create space for her bag to come out of the X Ray machine.

“We were able to clearly establish that throughout Mr. Olakunle’s movement within the screening point, nobody removed anything from his tray.”