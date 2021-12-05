By Chinelo Obogo

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has denied reports that there was an explosion at the airport in Maiduguri Airport.

The General Manager, Public Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu said in a statement that the report of an attack by Boko Haram on the airport in Maiduguri is false as no such incident took place.

“With respect to an online report making the rounds that the Maiduguri airport was rocked by a bomb explosion purportedly masterminded by Boko Haram insurgents, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby notify passengers and the general public that there was neither explosion, nor intrusion at the Maiduguri airport. The airport was not targeted, and is not under any attack whatsoever,” Yakubu said.

