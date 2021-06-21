By Chinelo Obogo

Chairman of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association (ATSSSAN), Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) chapter, Danjuma Ahmed, has revealed that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport access gate, Lagos, now generates over N80 million monthly.

Ahmed told Daily Sun in an interview that since the unions took over the running of the gate from the concessionaire in 2019, it has increased the revenue from N68 million to over N80 million monthly.

The access gate was controlled by Integrated Intelligence Imaging West Africa (I-Cube) from February 2014 till February 2019 and it was remitting N68 million monthly to FAAN. But Ahmed said since the aviation unions took over, there has been an increase in revenue but that they hope to hit the target of N100 million monthly.

“We took over the running of the toll gate in February 2019 because, at the time, the contract of the company running the facility had expired and it was not renewed. The management of FAAN asked the company to leave and rather than do that, they began issuing legal threats. Besides the fact that their contract had expired, the amount they were remitting to FAAN was just N68 million which is far below what that tollgate generates. They had been paying that amount for almost four years despite the fact that the traffic flow was high. The unions couldn’t fold their hands and watch while the agency is looking for money to pay salaries; that is why we went and took over the place.