The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has bashed the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, for violating public health procedures on travels at the Aminu Kano International Airport last Saturday, July 11 2020.

The agency said Yari refused to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the Environment Department when he insisted that his luggage must be disinfected. The former governor reportedly refused that his luggage to be disinfected, saying that “the airport officer should have known he is a VIP.” According to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, the COVID-19 flight guidelines were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby strongly condemns the conduct of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, who blatantly violated the Public Health procedures (COVID 19)on travels at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday July 11, 2020.

“He refused to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID 19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the Environment department when he insisted that his luggage must be disinfected.

“The former Governor said the officer should have known he was a VIP. This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users. It is unacceptable and as such it has been duly escalated.

“FAAN, hereby, cautions all airport users, especially our esteemed VIPs , to please respect the presidential directive by observing the Public Health travel protocols put in place to protect all air travellers against infection and the spread of the covid-19 pandemic,” the agency said.