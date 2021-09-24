From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in partnership with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related offences Commission (ICPC) has declared war against all forms of touting, gratifications and extortion at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA) Enugu, ahead of the October 1 resumption of international flights at the airport.

International flights were suspended at the airport two years ago, following the collapse of the airport runway and later, the COVID-19 pandemic which brought about closure of most airports around the world.

Airport manager, Mrs Cecilia Oguama, who spoke at a sensitisation excersice for all categories of personnel working in the airport, stated that the airport was averse to corruption, stressing that they would no longer condone any form of sharp practice at the airport.

The sensitisation, which was conducted by the FAAN Anti Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) in collaboration with the ICPC on Thursday, charged workers at the airport to live above board because they were under global watch.

Oguama disclosed that the airport has set up a task force that would ensure that all forms of corruption there are eliminated before the commencement of international flights.

FAAN-ACTU Chairman, represented by the Deputy General Manager, Intelligence and Investigation, Maureen Umo-Ette, stated that the aim of educating and enlightening respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)on the need for adherence to rules, regulations and upholding of ethical practices in the work place was paramount.

ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, called for the unalloyed and strong backing of the management and staff of FAAN to win the fight against corruption.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.