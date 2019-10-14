The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has commended passengers for making use of their various platforms in laying complaints, and giving suggestions to improve service delivery.

The platforms which include questionaires, front desk, website, social media, telephone calls and the Ease of Doing Business centres are said to be very effective in getting feedbacks from the general public according to the General Manager, Customer Service, FAAN, Ebele Okoye.

During a visit to the Little Saints Orphanage Akowonjo in Lagos, where it made donations, Mrs.Okoye said these platforms were put in place to assist the agency improve and satisfy passengers and airport users in their service delivery.

She urged passengers to ask questions and ask for information whenever they have any challenge at the airport, adding that officers have been deployed to strategic locations to assist passengers.

“At the airport you notice that we have front desk, it is a complain desk if you are at the airport you don’t know what to do quickly get to that place and you find out information, we are also locating signages at very strategic places and when you get into the airport you won’t be confused to make sure that passengers have the best of service,” she said.

According to her, the management of FAAN led by its Managing Director Captain Hamisu Yadudu is committed to ensuring that passengers get comfort, safety and security.