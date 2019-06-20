The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has thanked the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for fulfilling his promise to address identified challenges that posed a threat to the safety of air travellers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Hamisu Rabiu Yadudu, who spoke during the inspection tour of the airport and its environs to ascertain the level of compliance by the state government and other relevant institutions, told Governor Ugwuanyi that they were satisfied with the interventions made so far by his administration.

The interventions included relocation of the Orie Emene market, abattoir and the dismantling of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) Radio/TV Mast, which the Managing Director, Chukwuma Ogbonna, promised during the inspection, will be completed in the next one month.

Yadudu disclosed that the issue of relocating the ENPOWER Free Trade Zone, adjacent to the runway of the airport, has been resolved with the management of the establishment, which was confirmed by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Emeka Eneh, during the inspection.

He said after negotiation by both parties, “the required land that FAAN wants to protect was secured” for safety and security, adding: “We are happy with that and also happy that with the remaining land, they can still go ahead with their initiative and develop the land.”

On the airport runway, the managing director further disclosed that the engineering team of FAAN and its consultant from the Federal Ministry of Aviation will “soon commence a comprehensive exercise to make sure that our passengers are safe.”

The FAAN boss, who maintained that “the entire matter has been resolved,” added that the federal government’s agency was working with two solution providers to solve the issue of water scarcity, and equally fence the airport.

Yadudu, while seeking further timely intervention of Governor Ugwuanyi, frowned at those living “on the air field” near the airport and requested the governor to take prompt action on the matter as usual, stressing that “the issue of illegal residents is very much of safety concern .”

Responding, Ugwuanyi, who assured the prompt intervention of the state government, noted that his administration is fully committed to the safety of lives and property as well as the progress of Enugu International Airport.

The governor added that he had to shelve other official engagements to be with the management of FAAN to ensure that all issues affecting the safety of the airport are resolved expeditiously.