By Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said investigations into how an unidentified body was found on Runway 18R/36L of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on Thursday, May 19, has commenced. Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs for FAAN, Mrs Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze said in a statement that a motorised cleaner, that was cleared to carry out a derruberisation and sweeping of the runway discovered an unidentified corpse at about 0106hours and escalated the situation to relevant departments.

She said that the agency has already launched an investigation to determine what led to the death of the unidentified person and how the corpse ended up at the runway.

“As a result, between 0110 and 0343 hours, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains.nFlight operations resumed at 0343 hours. Investigations are ongoing, and a report will be issued accordingly,” she said.

On Thursday, the mangled remains of a person suspected to be a security personnel was found on the runway.

Many speculate that the engine of an airplane might have sucked in the deceased but no airline has reported that it experienced any such incident.

