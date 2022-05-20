By Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said investigations into how an unidentified body was found on Runway 18R/36L of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on Thursday, May 19, has commenced.

The Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs for FAAN, Mrs. Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze said in a statement that a motorised cleaner, that was cleared to carry out a derruberisation and sweeping of the runway discovered an unidentified corpse at about 0106hours and escalated the situation to relevant departments.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She said that the agency has already launched an investigation to determine what led to the death of the unidentified person and how the corpse ended up at the runway.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public of an incident in which an unidentified human remains were found on Runway 18R/36L on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“A motorised cleaner, that was cleared to carry out a derruberization and sweeping of the runway discovered the remains at about 0106hours, and escalated the situation to relevant departments.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“As a result, between 0110 and 0343 hours, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains.Flight operations resumed at 0343 hours. Investigations are ongoing, and a report will be issued accordingly,” she said.

On Thursday, the mangled remains of a person suspected to be a security personnel was found on the runway.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Many speculate that the engine of an airplane might have sucked in the deceased but no airline has reported that it experienced any such incident.