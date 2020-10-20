Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has lost over N10 million in revenue following the barricades mounted by EndSARS protesters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport access gate, Ikeja, Daily Sun has learnt.

This came as groups of EndSARS protesters continued their call for an end to police brutality and bad governance as a result of blockades at major public buildings and access roads.

In pressing home their demands, the protesters shut down the MMIA access gate and Lagos State Secretariat Alausa, Ikeja, preventing workers from gaining access to the premises from the early hours of Monday.

Commuters were seen stranded at bus stops along the Ikeja axis as few commercial buses were seen on the road, while the protesters occupied Awolowo Road-Ikeja and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The protesters also took over the roads leading in and out of Lagos international and local airports.

Their movement started from the Ikeja under bridge inwards the MMIA. All the roads were completely blocked and vehicles were caught in the gridlock.

Fuel stations, eatries, shops and others were closed while the gates leading to some of the aviation agencies were shut.

Efforts to reach the South West General Manager of FAAN, Mrs. Victor Shinaba, told to ascertain the revenue loss from the access gates proved abortive as there was no response.

However, a reliable FAAN source who is usually stationed at the access gates told Daily Sun, that so far, the agency has lost over N10 million as a result of the protests.

“We have to put the revenue being generated into proper context because of the effect of COVID-19 on the industry. The international airport is still functioning at half capacity because of the flight limit put in place by the Federal Government. Even the local flights haven’t gone back to the pre COVID-19 era.

“So the revenue being generated has been greatly impacted and we are still trying to recover but since the protests at the access gates began, we have lost over N10 million in revenue. We are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to address the issues raised by the protesters so that we can find a way forward,” the source stated.