The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has rescinded its decision to slash staff’s May salaries by 50 percent. A source privy to the meeting, held between the leaders of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the management of FAAN yesterday at the agency’s headquarters in Lagos to settle the dispute, told Daily Sun that the Managing Director of the agency, Rabiu Yadudu, made the decision to rescind the earlier directive in the interest of workers.

Part of the resolutions at the meeting, according to the source, was that the management would pay 100 per cent May salary across all grade levels while subsequent months will be subject to improvement in revenue generation.

In a circular to staff, dated May 19, 2020, FAAN had said that workers would get 50 per cent salary cut in May, and when revenue collection resumes and improves, the balance would be paid. The agency said the move was to ensure its survival as the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted revenue after the Federal Government shut down airports for more than five weeks.

The memo, with reference number : FAAN/HQ/Admin/2020/05 , signed by the General Manager, Administration, Mohammed Musa, read part: “This is to notify all staff that due to the dwindling revenue generation amidst COVID19 pandemic, management may not be able to pay full salary to staff as from May 2020. However, as soon as the revenue generation improves, the balance will be paid. This measure is to ensure the survival of the organization.”

ATSSSAN and ANAP opposed the decision to slash salaries and gave the management 24 hours to call for an urgent meeting with the unions to discuss the memo sent to staff. In a letter addressed to the Managing Director and signed by its Secretaries General, Frances Akinjole and Abdulrazaq Saidu, the unions said that they would embark on strike if the decision was not reversed.