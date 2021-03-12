The Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, has thrown his weight behind the first international aviation cargo conference in Nigeria.

According to the organiser of the event and publisher of Atqnews, Ambassador Ikechi Uko, the support of some government agencies is a welcome development for the conference that will hold in August 2021 in Lagos.

Ambassador Uko explained that with COVID-19, many countries responded to the emerging global dynamics by seeking new supply partners for basic goods.

“For the first time in a decade, Nigeria has suffered a massive trade deficit according to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics. Exports grew by 6 per cent but still less than imports. This deficit can be seen at the airports every day. The question is, why is Nigeria not exporting goods in large numbers? Nigeria is a country of over 200 million resourceful people that have depended a lot on imported goods. This has been eroding our national wealth.

“A lot of airlines bring freighters daily to Nigeria and most of them fly out empty. There is a need to change this dysfunctional scenario. We have already engaged stakeholders in Nigeria and abroad to find a profitable route to growing and networking the value chain. This new reality has redefined the global supply chain. Nigeria needs to play a part in the emerging new cargo ecosystem. “As passenger figures went down with Covid-19 Pandemic, cargo numbers went up and this is an opportunity for Nigeria to play. Many airports and airlines are adjusting their processes to take advantage of the emerging cargo boom globally. Already speakers and major players in the industry have been lined up and many more will join the line-up,” Uko said.

He said the conference will bring global experts to Nigeria to help exporters take advantage of the emerging scenario to grow its export capabilities. The areas that will be discussed by the experts are Aviation capacity utilisation, export opportunities, financing and insurance, regulation and standards, packaging and market access.

In his message, Yadudu congratulated the organisers for such a bold move which he says will help grow the industry.