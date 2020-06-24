Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has moved its headquarters to Abuja in compliance with the directive of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, that all agencies in the sector relocate their headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Its Managing Director, Rabiu Yadudu, Directors and other critical members of staff of the Authority have relocated and other directors and managers will follow in batches. The agency said all correspondents to the Authority should be addressed to its headquarters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Last week, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) said it has moved its headquarters to Abuja.

Its General Manager, Public Affairs, Khalid Emele said the Managing Director, Fola Akinkuotu, and other critical staff of the agency have since relocated to the new NAMA headquarters located at No. 6 Ogbia Close, Off Arochukwu Street, Garki 2, Abuja, while arrangements are being made for other strategic staff to follow suit.

“The Managing Director, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu and other critical staff of the agency have since relocated to the new NAMA headquarters located at No. 6 Ogbia Close, Off Arochukwu Street, Garki 2, Abuja, in strict adherence to the above directive while arrangements are being made for other strategic staff to follow suit in due course,” Emele said.

A memo emanating from Sirika, dated May 4, 2020 and addressed to all the heads of the agencies and parastatals under his purview, directing them to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, 45 days from the date of issuance.

The memo with reference number, FMA/PMD/7061/T/4 signed on behalf of the Minister of Aviation by the Director, Human Resource Manager, Muhammad Shehu, said the directive is due to the’ current global economic situation and move by the Federal Government in reducing cost of governance.’