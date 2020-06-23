Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has moved its corporate headquarters to Abuja in compliance with the directive of the Minister of Aviation, Captain Hadi Sirika that all agencies in the sector relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, Directors and other critical members of staff of the Authority have relocated and other directors and managers will follow in batches.

The agency said all correspondents to the Authority should be addressed to its headquarters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Last week, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) said it has moved its headquarters Abuja.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, Khalid Emele said the Managing Director, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu and other critical staff of the agency have since relocated to the new NAMA headquarters located at No. 6 Ogbia Close, Off Arochukwu Street, Garki 2, Abuja, while arrangements are being made for other strategic staff to follow suit in due course.

“The Managing Director, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu and other critical staff of the agency have since relocated to the new NAMA headquarters located at No. 6 Ogbia Close, Off Arochukwu Street, Garki 2, Abuja, in strict adherence to the above directive while arrangements are being made for other strategic staff to follow suit in due course,” Emele said.

A memo emanating from Sirika, dated May 4, 2020 and addressed to all the heads of the agencies and parastatals under his purview, directing them to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, 45 days from the date of issuance.

The memo with reference number, FMA/PMD/7061/T/4 signed on behalf of the Minister of Aviation by the Director, Human Resource Manager, Muhammad Shehu, said the directive is due to the’ current global economic situation and move by the Federal Government in reducing cost of governance.’

The letter titled: Relocation of Aviation Agencies to Abuja read: “ I am directed to remind you of a Presidential directive issued in 2012 requesting all the agencies under the Ministry of Aviation to relocate their corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory ( Abuja ) for efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery and note that eight (8) years after the directive, the agencies are yet to comply.

“Accordingly, considering the current situation and the economic impact worldwide as well as the need to reduce the cost of governance and manage scarce resources in a sustainable way, it has become imperative and further to the honorable Minister’s directive (Copy attached) to request that you facilitate and complete the relocation of your corporate headquarters within the next forty five (45) days in line with this earlier directive.”