The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will increase their collaboration with all relevant agencies to strengthen security at the nation’s airports.

Spokesman for the NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, in a statement said the partnership had become necessary to forestall breaches of security similar to the one that happened at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) last weekend when Mr. Usman Adamu, a Nigerien national prevented the take-off of a Port Harcourt bound Azman Air aircraft.

Adurogboye said after a review of the preliminary report submitted by FAAN to the NCAA and further investigation by NCAA, it was agreed that additional security patrol vehicles be provided at the airside of airports across the country to accompany aircraft while they are taxing on the runway for take-off or after landing.