Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The leadership of Northern youth group Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) on Wednesday said it is confident that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) under its newly appointed Managing Director, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, would received a boost.

The group, in a statement by its spokesman, Muhammed Salihu Danlami, said the antecedent of the new chief executive officer of FAAN, would help him deliver in his new national responsibility in the aviation sector of the economy.

According to him, “we wish to congratulate Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu on his appointment as managing director and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“His appointment did not come as a surprise to us because of his previous record of excellence and record breaking performance as the former Director of Operations.

“He superceeded all expectations as, among other things, he exhibited deligence, professionalism, hardwork, dedication and selfless service to our Dyear Nation.

“We are certain and confident that he will set a new record and be the new face of hope for FAAN, as we believe this is an opportunity for Nigerians to tap from his well of experience and knowledge.

Addressing the new MD directly, the statement added: “We pray Almighty Allah give you the strength and courage to embrace all in respective of tribe, religion and region in your work place even as we congratulate the entire family of FAAN and Nigeria at large.”