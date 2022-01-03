By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

A passenger about to board an Air Peace flight from Abuja Airport collapsed and was given emergency resuscitation at the airport following the quick intervention of a Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) officer, Mr. Ajani who performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation before the arrival of the medical team.

The General Manager, Public Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu said that contrary speculations trailing a video posted on social media, the FAAN official performed the first-aid function before the medical team arrived shortly after to administer first aid treatment and subsequently evacuated the passenger to the Airforce Base clinic.

FAAN said it is displeased at the disregard for privacy as rather than assist the passenger, people were videoing and broadcasting the incident on social media. The agency also advised passengers to avoid threatening medical officials or intimidating them in situations like these calling for decorum.

“FAAN will like to use this opportunity to appreciate feedbacks we are getting to drive and improve our processes. We appeal to stakeholders to always be orderly and proactive in the face of emergency situations as on that day, a Port Health officer on duty was intimidated and hindered from assisting the sick passenger.

“Interference, threats and agitations only undermine the focus on saving lives, and further slowing emergency response process. Additionally, we also do appeal that please, the privacy of any distressed person(s) in our facilities be always respected by desisting from just merely watching, and recording such persons for public broadcast. To succeed in resolving emergencies, we do need more hands-on-deck, than on phone,” Yakubu said.