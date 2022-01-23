By Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services of Nigeria (BASL), operators of Murtala Mohammed Airport (MMA2) have promised to improve on their existing ties.

The pledge came over the weekend when the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, led the agency’s management team on a condolence visit to the Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN) on the recent demise of his father, Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin (rtd).

Receiving the FAAN delegation at his Lagos residence at the weekend, Babalakin said, “I was pleasantly surprised when I was told that the management of FAAN was coming to visit us. At that, I was expecting one or two persons, but to receive the whole management of FAAN in Lagos here today, I am very touched and I am most grateful.

“Through you, again, we repeat our gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari because though my father left the service 29 years ago, the President sent a delegation to condole with us. The Vice President came to our home in the village. At the Fidaus, there were eight governors even though it happened within a week. So, we are eternally grateful to Nigeria. I was stunned when I got a call from the Office of the Chief of Staff that a delegation led by Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) was coming on behalf of the Federal Government and I said this man (my late father) left service 29 years ago. So, this sort of gratitude from the federal government, we can never forget it.

“Now, for our own partner, FAAN, to deem it fit to come and pay us condolence, it is moving and we are extremely grateful. And the relationship you have referred to from this day will become better and we would come to understand each other in a better way, for the furtherance of the business we do and to enhance human relations,” Babalakin said.

Responding, Captain Yadudu said, “Justice Babalakin was an elder statesman and for us as FAAN and Bi-Courtney, and any other individual, it is first things first and any other thing will follow. So, we never tried to forget that and this management team tries to cultivate that. At this time, we must work with people that are working with us. The relationship is first. We are doing the same thing, we are delivering service to Nigerians, adding value to the industry, I think we should celebrate ourselves.”