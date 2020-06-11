Chinelo Obogo

In an effort to begin the reopening of some of the airports in the nation, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) held a Skype meeting with Munich Airport International to compare notes on the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown on the airports.

The meeting which was at the instance of the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu had in attendance the Munich Airport expert team, Herbert Keffel, Georgios Elkolids and Julian Duerdoth and was coordinated by Fortune Idu, Managing Director of FCI International Ltd with Nike Aboderin, the Director of Finance as the team lead on the Nigerian side of 30 FAAN participants.

The aim was to assess the readiness of FAAN to gradually begin operations, following the Federal Government’s directive for reopening of the four regional airports.

In initiating the meeting, Yadudu had commented that ‘while FAAN is responding to the guidelines set by Nigerian Civil Aviation Afor gradual airport reopening and POST COVID 19 operations, it is important also to compare notes with other airports in the world to make sure we are on the right track and join the global industry in building back travel confidence.

Munich airport has successfully reopened its airport and has recommenced domestic and international flights, so it is worth sharing their experience with them according to the MD of FAAN. Furthermore, FAAN intends to begin involving itself in route development and therefore, collaborative efforts between Munich and FAAN can help in that direction.

The presentation via skype was tagged ‘Rapid Aviation Plan’ by Georgios Elkolids. Herbert Keffel highlighted the steps and considerations which Munich Airport International adopted towards the successful reopening of the airport.

In response to a question raised by Aboderin, FAAN Director of Finance on the issue of orderly management of human traffic in a relatively small airport space, the Munich airport team not only compared notes on how they have carried out flow management and social distancing orders with the FAAN team but also showed a willingness to continue the backend co-operation and information sharing to help build traffic, passenger confidence and also improve operational efficiency, non-aeronautical services and route development.

In concluding the meeting, Mr Fortune Idu the coordinator of the meeting between Munich Airport and FAAN said he wants to see the formation of a development partnership between the two organisations for the betterment of the industry and to enable FAAN’s airports learn and aspire to operate high standards of airport services like Munich Airport. This will put some of Nigeria’s airports at the top of the region.

Also, the NCAA and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have formed a partnership to reduce multiple checks of passengers by various government agencies at the nation’s airports especially the international aerodromes.

With the elimination of the multiple checks, the two agencies proposed Single Window Border Operation, stressing that once the proposal is approved by the government; it would remove undue bureaucracy and bottlenecks associated with multiple clearances by several agencies for passengers.

A statement by Mr. Sunday James, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of immigration stated that Muhammad Babandede, Comptroller-General, NIS and Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General, NCAA canvassed this position in Abuja recently.

The statement added that this would also facilitate ease and seamless passenger clearance without compromising national security at the airports by the deployment of this advance technology combined with the Migration Information Data Analysis System (MIDAS) operated by the NIS at the airport for collection of information and control of entry.

“This brought to fore the need for actualising the operation of the Advance Passenger Information System(API) at the nation’s international airports to track passengers’ mobility, a major tool for getting information about a passenger before arrival into the country for effective border control and management in line with the United Nation(UN) Résolution 2396, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) also supports agencies of government at the airport and government deploying the API for standard collection and gathering of data of International travellers,” the statement read.