The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on Wednesday said the bomb alarm on an early morning Air Peace flight from Abuja to Lagos was a hoax, as investigation confirmed that the passenger that caused the stir has a history of mental illness.

According to the spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the mentally-unstable passenger is currently with security agencies and medical experts for deeper assessment of his health.

She said: “Following the false information, officers of FAAN’s aviation security swiftly evacuated passengers, crew and cargo on board the flight and a bomb squad immediately conducted a thorough check on the aircraft and baggage, which confirmed the information to be false”.

Yakubu said a fresh boarding call was made after due diligence tests were carried out on the aircraft.

“Passengers have boarded the flight for take-off to Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will like to re-assure passengers and all airport users that our airports are safe and secure. They should carry on their lawful activities without any fear,” she added.