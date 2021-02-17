By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reopened runway 18R/36L of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, following the removal of an Azman Air aircraft which was grounded in the middle of the runway on Tuesday, February 15.

The grounded Boeing 737-500 aircraft, with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325, was moved in the early hours of Wednesday morning opening up the international runway which was closed due to the incident, causing flight cancellations.

On Tuesday, an Azman aircraft named Sani Yunusa Sarina broke down at the international airport with its tires completely torn and reports of engine issues with various scathing marks.

The aircraft which broke down in the middle of the runway causing a complete closure and deterring other airlines from flying and leading to the cancellation of flights of several airlines, with affected passengers taking out their frustrations on airport staff.

Runway 18R operates only during the day as it does not have airfield lighting, causing FAAN to announce a temporary closure of the runway

The agency confirmed that the closure was due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 aircraft operated by Azman Air.

All passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 19:08 hours and officials of FAAN Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services ensured the aircraft was towed out of the runway to restore normalcy.