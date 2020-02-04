Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has urged industry stakeholders to always ensure continuous improvement in the quality of service rendered at the nation’s airport.

The authority made the call at an Airport Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality sensitisation programme held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the conference hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Managing Director of the authority, who was represented by the Director of Airport Operations, Capt. Mukhtar Muye, said that FAAN signed an agreement with ACI in the year 2018 for the periodic audit of her airport systems and processes with a view to improving on the quality of service offerings at her airports.

The General Manager, Operations of FAAN who is also the ACI focal person in FAAN, Mrs. Olajumoke Oni, noted that between the year 2018 when the Authority signed up into the ACI ASQ programme, FAAN has recorded some improvement in general facilitation as depicted by the ACI’s analysis of various customer surveys conducted within the period.

She appealed to all stakeholders to keep working at improving the quality of service delivery at the airports at all times in order to compete favourably with other international airports.