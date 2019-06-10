The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, has announced it is shutting down the Murtala Muhammed International Airport’s Apron Gate 1 and some sections of Taxiway F to human and vehicular traffic for six weeks.

The closure which is effective June 7, 2019, is to enable the contractor handling the construction of the new terminal (China Civil Construction Company) link the proposed apron under construction to the existing one.

In a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, the Authority called for orderliness and safety of the operators while the repairs are ongoing.

“The Authority has developed and deployed specific procedures for vehicular movements and officers of the Aviation Security department have been mobilised to ensure compliance.

“FAAN will like to solicit the understanding and cooperation of all concerned towards ensuring a safe airside for aircraft movement and personnel safety during the construction”.