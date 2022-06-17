By Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has suspended the issuance of licenses to applicants of the free trade zones at the nation’s airports until regulatory conflicts between it and the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) are resolved.

Speaking on Thursday at the ongoing maiden edition of the National Aviation Conference (FNAC) with the theme: ‘Advancing the Frontiers of Possibilities for Safe, Secure and Profitable Air Transport,’ the Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, said that there are presently two free trade zone operators, while additional two companies have applied.

He explained that as it stands today, all the five international airports in the country have been designated as free trade zones warning that if not well-regulated, may be a big challenge for the country in the future.

This was even as participants at the event decried the sorry state of Tinapa Free Trade Zone in Cross Rivers State, initiated to boost Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) into the country with consistent government policy on the resort.

Speaking on the topic: ‘Special Economic Zones at the Airports and Trade Facilitation: Growing Revenue and the National GDP,’ speakers said that there is the need for policy harmonisation by government agencies in order to ensure smooth growth.

Mr. Obinna Emeazo, the General Manager, Vicven Integrated Services and one of the panelists, decried multiple regulations between FAAN and NEPZA as one of the major factors slowing down the growth of free trade zones in the country, stressing that both agencies ought to harmonise their policies in the interest of the country. “NEPZA has to show strong leadership and must be able to show strong collaboration with other agencies. You have the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which is tax; there is still an argument on the tax investors enjoy. Some states still come to tell the investors to pay tax. They should be able to bring all the states together.

Meanwhile the hot section of an Oveland Airways ATR aircraft engine, flight OF1188, experienced a high turbine temperature around 7:50pm on Wednesday but landed safely with all 33 passengers.

A video seen by Daily Sun showed passengers disembarking from the flight while the hot section of the engine was burning.

Acording to the airline, the serious incident occurred in the approach phase of the Ilorin to Lagos flight, stating that the crew implemented its standard procedures for such abnormal situations as the aircraft came to a halt at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport runway 18 Right.

